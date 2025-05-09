Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Out: Kannur Tops with 99.87%, Over 61,000 Students Secure A+

Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Out: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, today declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 examinations for the year 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results through the board's official websites.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 99.5 per cent. Out of the 4,27,020 students who took the exams, 4,24,583 have passed. Kannur district recorded the highest success rate with 99.87 per cent, while Thiruvananthapuram registered the lowest at 98.59 per cent.

The SSLC 2025 examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 26 at 2,964 centres across Kerala, as well as at additional centres in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region. To clear the exam, students were required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in the overall aggregate.

Over 61,000 students achieved A+ grades in all subjects, marking a significant academic accomplishment. Additionally, 2,331 schools across the state reported a 100 per cent pass rate. Notably, the sub-districts of Pala and Mavelikkara achieved complete success with every student passing the exam.

The digital mark sheets available on the official websites are provisional. Students will be able to collect their original certificates from their schools in the coming days. Those who did not pass the exam can opt for supplementary exams, while students seeking a review of their marks will have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. The DHSE will announce the details of these processes shortly.

Last year, the pass percentage was slightly higher at 99.69%, with 71,831 students securing A+ grades.

Where To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2025

Students can check their scores using their registration number and date of birth on the following websites:

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker by logging in with their credentials.