Kerala Board SSLC 10th Results 2025 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination today at 3pm . Once declared, the result link will be activated on the board's official websites. The Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the board's websites starting 4pm. This year, the Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26.

Students can check their results using credentials such as their registration number, password, and date of birth.

The marksheet available on the official websites will be provisional. Students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the result is announced.

Students who do not clear the exams will have the option to appear for supplementary exams. Those dissatisfied with their marks or results can apply for re-evaluation. Details regarding the supplementary exams and re-evaluation process will be released by the board following the declaration of the results.

The pass percentage last year stood at 99.69 per cent. A total of 4,25,563 students cleared the exam, and 71,831 students secured A+ grades.

Here Are The Live Updates On Kerala Board SSLC 10th Results 2025: Toppers' List, Pass Percentage, Supplementary Exam Dates