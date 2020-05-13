Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Time Table Released. Details Here

Kerala SSLC Time Table, Plus Two Time Table Plus One Time Table Released

Kerala Public Examination Board and Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) have released the SSLC and Plus Two time tables respectively for the annual board examinations. According to the schedule released by the authorities, the SSLC and Plus Two (along with Plus One) examinations will be held from May 26 to May 30. The remaining SSLC or Class 10 examinations will be held from May 26 to 28 while the Plus Two (Class 12) and Plus One (Class 11) exams will be held from May 26 to May 30. The state annual board examinations were postponed in March to arrest the spread of coronayvirus in the state.

Last week, the chief minister had announced that the remaining school board examinations will be held from May 21. The VHSE or Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations are expected to begin from May 21.

SSLC Time Table 2020

May 26 - Maths

May 27 - Physics

May 28 - Chemistry

SSLC examinations will be held in the afternoon session.

Plus Two Time Table 2020

May 26, 2020 - Entrepreneurship Development

May 27, 2020 - Sanskrit Sastra, Geology, Electronics, Communicative English, Statistics, Part III Languages, Biology

May 28, 2020 - Psychology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Business Studies, Electronic Systems

May 29, 2020 - Islamic History & Culture, History, Computer Application, Computer Science, Home Science

May 30, 2020 - Political Science, Mathematics, Journalism

Kerala Plus One Time Table 2020

May 26, 2020 - Entrepreneurship Development (FN)

May 27, 2020 - Music, Geography, Accountancy, Social Work, Sanskrit Sahitya (FN)

May 28, 2020 - Economics

May 29, 2020 - Physics, English Literature, Philosophy, Sociology (AN)

May 30, 2020 - Gandhian Studies, Chemistry, Anthropology

