Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two Notification, Time Table Released; Check Here

New Delhi: Kerala DHSE has released the notification for the conduct of first and second year Higher Secondary Examinations (or Plus one and Plus two or Class 11 and Class 12) March 2018 and the details of other examinations conducted in the year 2018 today. Kerala DHSE class 11 and Class 12 examinations will begin on March 3 next year and the exams will be concluded on March 27. The Kerala DHSE plus one and plus two March 2018 exam candidates may check the time table and other examination details here in this article.



According to the notification, Kerala DHSE's Board of Higher Secondary Examinations will conduct the following examinations in 2018:



Second year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2018



First Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2018



Second Year Higher Secondary SAY/Improvement Examination, May/June 2018



First Year Higher Secondary Improvement/Supplementary Examination, July/Aug. 2018



Second Year Higher Secondary examination, March 2018 will consist of:



Continuous Evaluation (CE), Practical Evaluation (PE) and Terminal Evaluation (TE).



First year Higher Secondary examination, March 2018 will consist of:



Continuous Evaluation (CE) and Terminal Evaluation (TE).



According to the notification, school going regular candidates can register for the Plus one and Plus two exam by remitting the prescribed fee at the school office before the last date prescribed for the same.



School going regular candidates need not submit any specific application for registering for the examination.



Open School (Regular and Private) and Compartmental Candidates shall submit application for registering for the Higher Secondary Examination in the prescribed format before the last date prescribed for the same.



Candidates who register for the Second Year SAY / Improvement Examination and First Year Improvement / Supplementary Examination shall submit application for registering for the Examination in the prescribed format before the last date prescribed for the same.



Application forms can be had from the school office. The same can also be downloaded from the DHSE portal www.dhsekerala.gov.in. The format of the application form is provided in Appendix - 27.



Open School candidates shall submit the application to the Principal of the centre allotted to them.

Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two March 2018 Exam Time Table: Check Here

Kerala Class 11, 12 March 2018 exam Time Table



or Class 10 exam time table was released earlier. March 2018 SSLC exams will be held from March 7 to 26.The Kerala Education Department will conduct the high school level Christmas exams from December 13 to 21.



