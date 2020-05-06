Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates Announced. Check Here

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates Announced

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the dates for SSLC (class 10), Plus One (class 11) and Plus Two (class 12) examinations today. According to Mr Vijayan, Public Examination Board is making preparations for examinations to be held from May 21 to May 29.

He also said that the evaluation of completed papers will begin from May 13.

"Public Examination Board is making preparations for conducting deferred public examinations -- class 10, Plus One and Plus Two -- to be completed between May 21 and May 29," the chief minister said.

The state had already decided that there will be no exams for Class 8 and 9.

Regarding the re-opening of the schools after the summer vacation, Mr Vijayan said, if the opening is delayed, special educational programmes for students will be conducted from June 1 through Victors channel.

Kerala schools are set to re-open on June 1 after the summer vacation.

He has also asked the cable and DTH operators to make sure that the Victors channel is available in their services.

"Mobile and web facilities will be available for these classes. For those students who dont have these options, special facilities will be made," he added.



He also said the training programme which was going on before the lockdown was announced for the 81,609 primary teachers will be completed and the vacation-time training programme for primary-upper primary teachers through Victors channel will begin from May 14.

