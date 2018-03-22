Kerala Plus Two Physics Question Paper Leaked On Whatsapp; Re-Exam Decision Tomorrow Kerala Cyber Crime Police has registered a case after it received complaints of physics question paper of DHSE annual examination is allegedly leaked through Whatsapp.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Kerala DHSE second year physics exam was held yesterday. New Delhi: Kerala Cyber Crime Police has registered a case after it received complaints of physics question paper of DHSE annual examination is allegedly leaked through Whatsapp. The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) second year physics exam was held yesterday. If the allegations of the leak are proven right, Higher Secondary Education director K Sudhir Babu said, the Physics examination will be cancelled and re-examination will be held later, reported Manormanews.com. A decision in this regard will be taken on Friday, said Mr Babu.



The reports came to light when Thrissure district coordinator of the DHSE received the Physics question papers on Whatsapp. This was brought to the notice of K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format, reported Manoramanews.com.



According to reports, it was also alleged that the Physics questions were similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region.



After the higher secondary officials received the reports, they filed a complaint with the state police chief and sought a probe into the issue.



According to Manorama News, state police chief Loknath Behera said that an investigation would be carried out and culprits will be brought to book.



started on March 7, 2018. Both class 11 and Class 12 examinations will be held till March 28. According to the notification released by the department earlier, these annual exams were scheduled to be held till March 26. In the revised schedule on February first week, the exams planned for March 12 - a government holiday- have been shifted to other working days.



Click here for more





Kerala Cyber Crime Police has registered a case after it received complaints of physics question paper of DHSE annual examination is allegedly leaked through Whatsapp. The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) second year physics exam was held yesterday. If the allegations of the leak are proven right, Higher Secondary Education director K Sudhir Babu said, the Physics examination will be cancelled and re-examination will be held later, reported Manormanews.com. A decision in this regard will be taken on Friday, said Mr Babu.The reports came to light when Thrissure district coordinator of the DHSE received the Physics question papers on Whatsapp. This was brought to the notice of K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format, reported Manoramanews.com.According to reports, it was also alleged that the Physics questions were similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region.After the higher secondary officials received the reports, they filed a complaint with the state police chief and sought a probe into the issue.According to Manorama News, state police chief Loknath Behera said that an investigation would be carried out and culprits will be brought to book. Kerala DHSE first year or Plus One and second year or Plus One higher secondary examinations started on March 7, 2018. Both class 11 and Class 12 examinations will be held till March 28. According to the notification released by the department earlier, these annual exams were scheduled to be held till March 26. In the revised schedule on February first week, the exams planned for March 12 - a government holiday- have been shifted to other working days.Click here for more Education News