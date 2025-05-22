Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today At 3 PM

Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Kerala board will declare the class 12 results today at 3 PM.
Kerala board will declare the class 12 results today at 3 PM.
Education Minister, V Sivankutty, will announce the result at press conference.
Students will be able to check their result on keralaresults.nic.in.
Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Class 12 results today at 3 PM. Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, will announce the result at a press conference; shortly after, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.
The Kerala board class 12 examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 26, 2025.
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: Official Websites To Check Your Result
- keralaresults.nic.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- result.kite.kerala.gov.in
- Students will be able to check their result on DigiLocker also by visiting the following official portal, digilocker.gov.in.
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: How To Download Your Marksheet?
- Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in or
- Click on "Kerala +2 Results 2025" link.
- Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
- Click on the "Submit" button to view your provisional marksheet.
- View and download your marksheet for future reference.
Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: Cross Check Details On Marksheet
Students must make sure to cross check their details and inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy on marksheet.
Here is a list of key details to check on your marksheet for any discrepancy:
- Candidates' name
- Parents' name
- Date of birth
- Stream
- Register number
- Subjects
- Marks in each subject
- Grades
- Total marks
Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Last Year's Performance
- In 2024, the Kerala plus 2 result was declared on May 9.
- Last year, a total of 4,41,120 had appeared for the examination and of them, 2,94,888 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 78.69 per cent.
- Science stream recorded the highest passing percentage at 84.84 per cent, followed by Commerce with 76.11 per cent and Humanities with 67.09 per cent.