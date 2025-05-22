Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today At 3 PM

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kerala board will declare the class 12 results today at 3 PM. Education Minister, V Sivankutty, will announce the result at press conference. Students will be able to check their result on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Class 12 results today at 3 PM. Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, will announce the result at a press conference; shortly after, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala board class 12 examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 26, 2025.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: Official Websites To Check Your Result

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Students will be able to check their result on DigiLocker also by visiting the following official portal, digilocker.gov.in.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: How To Download Your Marksheet?

Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in or

Click on "Kerala +2 Results 2025" link.

Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" button to view your provisional marksheet.

View and download your marksheet for future reference.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: Cross Check Details On Marksheet

Students must make sure to cross check their details and inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy on marksheet.

Here is a list of key details to check on your marksheet for any discrepancy:

Candidates' name

Parents' name

Date of birth

Stream

Register number

Subjects

Marks in each subject

Grades

Total marks

Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Last Year's Performance