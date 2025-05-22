Advertisement

Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today At 3 PM

Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Kerala board will declare the class 12 results today at 3 PM.

2025-05-22
Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today At 3 PM
Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Kerala board will declare the class 12 results today at 3 PM.
Kerala board will declare the class 12 results today at 3 PM.
Education Minister, V Sivankutty, will announce the result at press conference.
Students will be able to check their result on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the Class 12 results today at 3 PM. Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, will announce the result at a press conference; shortly after, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala board class 12 examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 26, 2025.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: Official Websites To Check Your Result

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • dhsekerala.gov.in
  • result.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • Students will be able to check their result on DigiLocker also by visiting the following official portal, digilocker.gov.in.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: How To Download Your Marksheet?

  • Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in or
  • Click on "Kerala +2 Results 2025" link.
  • Enter your login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
  • Click on the "Submit" button to view your provisional marksheet.
  • View and download your marksheet for future reference.

Kerala Board Plus 2 Result 2025: Cross Check Details On Marksheet

Students must make sure to cross check their details and inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy on marksheet.

Here is a list of key details to check on your marksheet for any discrepancy:

  • Candidates' name
  • Parents' name
  • Date of birth
  • Stream
  • Register number
  • Subjects
  • Marks in each subject
  • Grades
  • Total marks

Kerala Board Plus 2 Results 2025: Last Year's Performance

  • In 2024, the Kerala plus 2 result was declared on May 9.
  • Last year, a total of 4,41,120 had appeared for the examination and of them, 2,94,888 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 78.69 per cent.
  • Science stream recorded the highest passing percentage at 84.84 per cent, followed by Commerce with 76.11 per cent and Humanities with 67.09 per cent.
