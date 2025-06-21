Advertisement

CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Check Result Here

CCMN Round 2 Seat allotment: Candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website, ccmn.admissions.nic.in.

Read Time: 2 mins
CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Check Result Here
CCMN Round 2: The Round 3 allotment result will be released on June 27, 2025 on ccmn.admissions.nic.in..
  • CCMT released the round 2 seat allotment result today, June 21, 2025.
  • Candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotment result may specify their willingness.
  • The Round 3 allotment result will be released on June 27, 2025, as per the official notice.
CCMN Round 2 2025 Seat allotment: Centralized Counselling For M. SC./M. SC. (Tech.) Admission released the round 2 seat allotment result today, June 21, 2025. Candidates who registered and submitted choices for the CCMT admissions can check the seat allotment result on the official website, ccmn.admissions.nic.in.

CCMT-2025 is conducted for admissions to M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. programs, based on the candidates' GATE score of years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

CCMN Round 2 Seat allotment: How To Check Seat Allotment?

  • Visit the official website, ccmn.admissions.nic.in.
  • Under the activity board, click on " Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For CCMN 2025".
  • Enter your JAM registration id, password and security pin.
  • Click on "Sign".
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

CCMN Round 2 Seat allotment: After Result Process

  • Candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotment result may specify their willingness (freeze/float/slide) or whether they want to withdraw from the admission process before June 24, 2025 (12:30 PM).
  • Candidates can upload the documents online and pay the seat allotment acceptance fee till June 24, 2025.
  • Candidates can raise queries regarding the online document verification process, withdrawal or willingness till June 25, 2025 (12:30 PM).

The Round 3 allotment result will be released on June 27, 2025, as per the official notice.

Ccmt 2025, CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result, CCMT Seat Allotment Result 2025
