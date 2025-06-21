CCMT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Check Result Here

CCMN Round 2 2025 Seat allotment: Centralized Counselling For M. SC./M. SC. (Tech.) Admission released the round 2 seat allotment result today, June 21, 2025. Candidates who registered and submitted choices for the CCMT admissions can check the seat allotment result on the official website, ccmn.admissions.nic.in.

CCMT-2025 is conducted for admissions to M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. programs, based on the candidates' GATE score of years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

CCMN Round 2 Seat allotment: How To Check Seat Allotment?

Visit the official website, ccmn.admissions.nic.in.

Under the activity board, click on " Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For CCMN 2025".

Enter your JAM registration id, password and security pin.

Click on "Sign".

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CCMN Round 2 Seat allotment: After Result Process

Candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotment result may specify their willingness (freeze/float/slide) or whether they want to withdraw from the admission process before June 24, 2025 (12:30 PM).

Candidates can upload the documents online and pay the seat allotment acceptance fee till June 24, 2025.

Candidates can raise queries regarding the online document verification process, withdrawal or willingness till June 25, 2025 (12:30 PM).

The Round 3 allotment result will be released on June 27, 2025, as per the official notice.