CCMT To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Details Here

CCMT Round 1 Result 2025: After the allotment process, candidates can specify their willingness.
CCMT Round 1 Result 2025: Centralized Counselling for M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN. Admissions (CCMT) is scheduled to release the seat allotment result for round 1 today, June 9, 2025. Once released, candidates who registered and submitted choices for the CCMT admissions will be able to check their result on the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
CCMT-2025 is conducted for admissions to M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. programs, based on the candidates' GATE score of years 2023, 2024 and 2025.
CCMT Round 1 Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?
- Visit the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on ""CCMT Round 1 Result 2025".
- Enter your GATE registration ID, password and the security pin.
- The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result for future reference.
CCMT Round 1 Result 2025: After Allotment Process
- After the allotment process, candidates can specify their willingness (whether the candidates wants to freeze/float/slide or withdraw.) up to June 14, 2025.
- If a candidate accepts the seat allotment, they will have to pay the fees and submit the documents before the last date of June 14, 2025.
- The officers of your allotted institute will verify the documents and inform you of the same before June 17, 2025 at 12:30 PM.
The result for the round 2 seat allotment will be released on June 21, 2025, as per the official notice released by the CCMT.