CCMT To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Details Here

CCMT Round 1 Result 2025: Centralized Counselling for M.TECH./M.ARCH./M.PLAN. Admissions (CCMT) is scheduled to release the seat allotment result for round 1 today, June 9, 2025. Once released, candidates who registered and submitted choices for the CCMT admissions will be able to check their result on the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

CCMT-2025 is conducted for admissions to M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. programs, based on the candidates' GATE score of years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

CCMT Round 1 Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on ""CCMT Round 1 Result 2025".

Enter your GATE registration ID, password and the security pin.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

CCMT Round 1 Result 2025: After Allotment Process

After the allotment process, candidates can specify their willingness (whether the candidates wants to freeze/float/slide or withdraw.) up to June 14, 2025.

If a candidate accepts the seat allotment, they will have to pay the fees and submit the documents before the last date of June 14, 2025.

The officers of your allotted institute will verify the documents and inform you of the same before June 17, 2025 at 12:30 PM.

The result for the round 2 seat allotment will be released on June 21, 2025, as per the official notice released by the CCMT.