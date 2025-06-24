JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released, Here's How To Check

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi has officially released the Round 2 seat allotment result for JAC Delhi Counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling for BTech and BArch admissions can now download their allotment status from the official portal - jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

How to Check JAC Delhi Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Follow these steps to access your result:

Visit the official website: jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on "Seat Allotment Result of Second Round of JAC Delhi Counselling 2025"

You'll be redirected to the login page

Select your counselling type, then enter your application number and password

Click on the 'Sign In' button

Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for further admission steps



Universities Participating in JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling

JAC Delhi manages the centralised admission process for the following premier institutions in Delhi:

• Delhi Technological University (DTU)

• Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

• Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

• Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi)

• Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

These institutions offer BTech, BArch, and other undergraduate programs based on JEE Main scores and merit.

JAC Delhi 2025 Counselling: What's Next?

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must:

• Confirm their seat by paying the admission fee within the stipulated timeline

• Upload the required documents for online verification

• Wait for further instructions regarding physical reporting (if applicable)

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates on further rounds of counselling, cutoff ranks, and seat withdrawal options.