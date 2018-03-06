Kerala DHSE Plus One, Two Exams Begin Tomorrow; Check Revised Time Table Here

Kerala DHSE first year or Plus One and second year or Plus One higher secondary examinations will start from March 7, 2018. Both class 11 and Class 12 examinations will be held till March 28.

Kerala DHSE first year or Plus One and second year or Plus One higher secondary examinations will start from March 7, 2018. Both class 11 and Class 12 examinations will be held till March 28. According to the notification released by the department earlier, this annual exams were scheduled to be held till March 26. In the revised schedule on February first week, the exams planned for March 12 - a government holiday- have been shifted to other working days.


The Kerala DHSE plus one and plus two March 2018 exam candidates may check the time table and other examination details here in this article.
 

Revised Time Table Kerala Plus One and Plus Two exams- March 2018


Plus One or First Year Subjects 

07/03/2018: History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, ' Electronic Service Technology, Literature
08/03/2018: Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Business Studies, Electronics

13/03/2018: Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology, Part II Languages
14/03/2018: Geology, Statistics, Music

15/03/2018 Gandhian Studies, English Literature, Geography, Home Science, Sanskrit
19/03/2018: Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit
20/03/2018: Physics, Subsidiary
21/03/2018 Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology
22/03/2018: Part I - English
26/03/2018: Political Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sahithya, Aesthetics
27/03/2018: Part III Languages, Psychology, Computer Application
28/03/2018: Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, Chemistry

Plus 2 or Second Year Subjects

07/03/2018: Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Business Studies, Electronics, Subsidiary
08/03/2018: History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology

13/03/2018: Political Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sahithya, Literature
14/03/2018: Part III Languages, Psychology, Computer Application

15/03/2018: Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, Chemistry, Main
19/03/2018: Part I - English

20/03/2018: Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology, Main
21/03/2018: Physics

22/03/2018: Economics, Journalism, Aesthetics
26/03/2018: Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology

27/03/2018: Geology, Statistics, Music

28/03/2018: Gandhian Studies, English Literature, Geography, Home Science


Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam time table has also been revised.


According to the latest time table released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Second Language English exam which was scheduled for March 12, 2018 has been postponed to March 28.

Other dates and exams will be held as it was notified earlier. With this change, Kerala SSLC exams will begin on March 7 and concluded on March 28, two days late than as it was planned earlier.

