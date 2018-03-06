Kerala DHSE Plus One, Two Exams Begin Tomorrow; Check Revised Time Table Here Kerala DHSE first year or Plus One and second year or Plus One higher secondary examinations will start from March 7, 2018. Both class 11 and Class 12 examinations will be held till March 28.

The Kerala DHSE plus one and plus two March 2018 exam candidates may check the time table and other examination details here in this article.

Revised Time Table Kerala Plus One and Plus Two exams- March 2018

Plus One or First Year Subjects



07/03/2018: History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, ' Electronic Service Technology, Literature

08/03/2018: Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Business Studies, Electronics



13/03/2018: Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology, Part II Languages

14/03/2018: Geology, Statistics, Music



15/03/2018 Gandhian Studies, English Literature, Geography, Home Science, Sanskrit

19/03/2018: Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit

20/03/2018: Physics, Subsidiary

21/03/2018 Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology

22/03/2018: Part I - English

26/03/2018: Political Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sahithya, Aesthetics

27/03/2018: Part III Languages, Psychology, Computer Application

28/03/2018: Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, Chemistry



Plus 2 or Second Year Subjects



07/03/2018: Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Business Studies, Electronics, Subsidiary

08/03/2018: History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology



13/03/2018: Political Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sahithya, Literature

14/03/2018: Part III Languages, Psychology, Computer Application



15/03/2018: Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, Chemistry, Main

19/03/2018: Part I - English



20/03/2018: Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology, Main

21/03/2018: Physics



22/03/2018: Economics, Journalism, Aesthetics

26/03/2018: Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology



27/03/2018: Geology, Statistics, Music



28/03/2018: Gandhian Studies, English Literature, Geography, Home Science





Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam time table





According to the latest time table released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Second Language English exam which was scheduled for March 12, 2018 has been postponed to March 28.





Other dates and exams will be held as it was notified earlier. With this change, Kerala SSLC exams will begin on March 7 and concluded on March 28, two days late than as it was planned earlier.



