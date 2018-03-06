Kerala DHSE Plus One, Two Exams Begin Tomorrow; Check Revised Time Table Here

The Kerala DHSE plus one and plus two March 2018 exam candidates may check the time table and other examination details here in this article.
Revised Time Table Kerala Plus One and Plus Two exams- March 2018
Plus One or First Year Subjects
07/03/2018: History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, ' Electronic Service Technology, Literature
08/03/2018: Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Business Studies, Electronics
13/03/2018: Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology, Part II Languages
14/03/2018: Geology, Statistics, Music
15/03/2018 Gandhian Studies, English Literature, Geography, Home Science, Sanskrit
19/03/2018: Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit
20/03/2018: Physics, Subsidiary
21/03/2018 Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology
22/03/2018: Part I - English
26/03/2018: Political Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sahithya, Aesthetics
27/03/2018: Part III Languages, Psychology, Computer Application
28/03/2018: Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, Chemistry
Plus 2 or Second Year Subjects
07/03/2018: Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Business Studies, Electronics, Subsidiary
08/03/2018: History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Service Technology
13/03/2018: Political Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit Sahithya, Literature
14/03/2018: Part III Languages, Psychology, Computer Application
15/03/2018: Accountancy, Sanskrit Sasthra, Chemistry, Main
19/03/2018: Part I - English
20/03/2018: Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology, Main
21/03/2018: Physics
22/03/2018: Economics, Journalism, Aesthetics
26/03/2018: Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology
27/03/2018: Geology, Statistics, Music
28/03/2018: Gandhian Studies, English Literature, Geography, Home Science
Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exam time table has also been revised.
According to the latest time table released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the Second Language English exam which was scheduled for March 12, 2018 has been postponed to March 28.
Other dates and exams will be held as it was notified earlier. With this change, Kerala SSLC exams will begin on March 7 and concluded on March 28, two days late than as it was planned earlier.
