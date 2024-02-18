Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024 Starts On February 19, Check Schedule Here

Kerala Class 10 model exams 2024 will conclude on Feb 23 while Class 12 exams will end on Feb 22.

The Kerala Education Department has released the schedule for the Kerala SSLC Model Exam 2024. The exam is scheduled to commence on February 19, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9.45am to 11.30am and the afternoon shift from 2pm to 3.45pm.

The Kerala Higher Secondary Model Exam 2024 began on February 15, 2024. The Class 10 model exams 2024 will conclude on February 23 while the Class 12 exams will end on February 22.

Additionally, the Kerala Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 are scheduled for March. Class 10 exams will commence on March 4 with the First Language Part 1 paper, while Class 12 students will tackle Physics, Sociology, and Anthropology on March 1.

Kerala SSLC Model Exam Schedule 2024:

February 19 (Morning): First Language Paper-1 (Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (Academic), Sanskrit (Oriental), Paper-1 for Sanskrit Schools, Arabic (Academic), Arabic (Oriental))

February 19 (Afternoon): First Language Paper 2

February 20 (Morning): Second Language - English

February 20 (Afternoon): Third Language HINDI/ General Knowledge

February 21 (Morning): Physics

February 21 (Afternoon): Chemistry

February 22 (Morning): Social Science

February 22 (Afternoon): Biology

February 23: Mathematics

Kerala Plus Two Model Timetable 2024:

February 15: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

February 16: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics; Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

February 19: Economics, Electronic Systems; Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

February 20: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature Part 1 English

February 21: Part II languages, Computer Science and Information Technology; Chemistry, History, Islamic history and culture, Business studies, Communicative English

Kerala Class 11 Exam Date Sheet 2024:

February 15: Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

February 16: Part I English; Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

February 19: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature; Economics, Electronic Systems

February 20: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy; Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

February 21: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology; Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

For more information, candidates should regularly check the board's official website.