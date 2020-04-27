Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exams Likely In May

The state had already decided that there will be no exams for Class 8 and 9.

Kerala education department has informed a COVID-19 related high-power committee that it is ready to conduct the annual SSLC and Plus Two examinations one week after the lockdown has been lifted on May 3. Kerala had postponed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or class 10) and Plus Two (or class 12) examinations in view to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The department, however, also informed the a high-power committee chaired by chief secretary Tom Jose that the final decision on the examinations will be based on the situation as no one has a clarity on how things are churning out.

According to a Times of India report, an official has said that the future course of action regarding the SSLC and Plus Two exams is planned on the basis of a hypothesis that lockdown would be lifted on May 3 and normalcy would follow thereafter.

The state had already decided that there will be no exams for Class 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Kerala University released a notification released recently said it may commence university exams in the second week of May. An official notice available on the University website says that the University can resume examinations by the second week of May.

The decision on examinations came after a meeting of the examination monitoring committee chaired by University Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai.

The examination calendar, however, will not be released before May 3, when lockdown ends. The University will also wait until public transport system is back and the state government grants permission to go ahead with conducting the exam.

The Kerala Higher Education Department had earlier asked all Universities in the state to hold all pending examinations from May 11 onwards. However, under severe criticism, the department had to take back the orders and said that Universities are free to make a decision on exam schedule.