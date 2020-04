Kerala University Mulls Resuming Pending Exam In Second Week Of May

Kerala University may hold pending university exams in the second week of May

Kerala University may commence university exams in the second week of May. An official notice available on the University website says that the University can resume examinations by the second week of May.

The decision on examinations came after a meeting of the examination monitoring committee chaired by University Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai.

The examination calendar, however, will not be released before May 3, when lockdown ends. The University will also wait until public transport system is back and the state government grants permission to go ahead with conducting the exam.

The examination monitoring committee has also come up with a time-bound plan to begin answer sheet evaluation immediately after the lockdown is lifted. The evaluation process will be carried out while observing health department protocols, the statement says.

Universities across nation suspended exams due to coronavirus crisis (representational image)

The Kerala Higher Education Department had earlier asked all Universities in the state to hold all pending examinations from May 11 onwards. However, under severe criticism, the department had to take back the orders and said that Universities are free to make a decision on exam schedule.

Meanwhile, a UGC-appointed panel has suggested that higher educational institutes can start the new academic session from September instead of July. Another committee suggested that universities should conduct online examinations if they have the infrastructure or wait for the lockdown to end to decide on dates for pen-and-paper exams.

