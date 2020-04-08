Board Exams Likely To Be Delayed Further

India Lockdown Extension: Annual class 10 and class 12 exams of various boards are likely to be delayed.

With the government is contemplating to extend the lockdown further after many states and experts have requested an extension, given the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases and warnings that the infection could peak in the coming weeks, the board examinations including that of CBSE is likely to be delayed further. In March, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and major state education boards including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala had postponed class 10 and class 12 annual examinations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have already completed the annual examination process for both class 10 and class 12 students and Bihar School Examination Board released the Class 12 results last month.

In a video meeting with leaders of all parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested today that the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus will be extended and restrictions will not be lifted in one go after April 14.

PM Modi reportedly said he would consult with Chief Ministers but by all accounts the lifting of the lockdown "is not possible".

"The priority of the government is to save each and every life. The situation in the country is akin to a 'social emergency', it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant," said the PM, according to political leaders who participated in the interaction.

CBSE board exam: The Board had earlier said the students will be informed 10 in advance about the new dates.

Meanwhile, a Group of Ministers convened on Tuesday proposed that all educational institutions should remain closed for another four weeks and the ban on religious gatherings should also be extended for a similar period. Sources said these could be an indication that the government, which is expected to lift the countrywide lockdown over coronavirus, will do so in a staggered manner.

The thinking in the government is that schools and colleges will more or less remain shut till end of June as the summer vacation will start from middle of May, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

In an interview to PTI on Sunday, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the government will take a decision on reopening of schools and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country while adding that the safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government and that his ministry is prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if educational institutions needed to remain shut beyond April 14, when the ongoing 21-day lockdown is slated to end.

Last week, CBSE released a notice warning students about fake notices regarding board exams. Despite CBSE releasing regular updates, several rumors are doing round on social media platforms. The board has also warned of action against miscreants who are found to be spreading the rumors.

"With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations," CBSE said in a statement released on April 1.

In this context, CBSE also said the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the pending examinations.

