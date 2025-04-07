UP Board Results 2025: 420 Schools Told To Upload Internal Marks By April 7

UP Board Exams Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has directed government schools in the state to upload the internal assessment marks of students for the academic session 2024-25. In a notification posted on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), all 420 schools across 62 districts have been instructed to upload the internal assessment marks by April 7, 4pm.

The UPMSP notification is specifically addressed to schools that have not yet uploaded students' internal assessment marks on the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

"In 420 schools across 62 districts of the state, the marks of students enrolled in the academic session 2024-25 have not yet been updated on the board's official website. These include internal assessment marks for High School students and marks for Moral Education, Yoga, Sports, and Physical Education for Intermediate students.

As a final opportunity, the principals of these schools are instructed to ensure that the remaining students' internal assessment marks for High School and the marks for Moral Education, Yoga, Sports, and Physical Education for Intermediate are uploaded on the board's website - upmsp.edu.in - by 4 PM on April 7, 2025," the official notice states.

"Failure to upload the marks within the given deadline will result in the concerned students being marked as failed. If the exam results of any student are affected due to non-uploading of marks, the responsibility will lie entirely with the concerned principal and the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) for lax supervision," it adds.



Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 later this month. Currently, the evaluation process is underway. The copy-checking work, which was temporarily halted due to Eid on March 31, resumed on April 1. The evaluation began in mid-March.

Once declared, students who appeared for the examinations will be able to download their mark sheets by visiting the official website - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Board results will also be available on the NDTV Education portal.

Check UP Board Exam Results 2025 on NDTV:

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025

UP Board Results 2025: When were the results announced last year?

Last year, the UPMSP announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on April 20. Along with the results, details such as pass percentages and supplementary/compartment exam dates were also released.

In Class 10, 89.55% of students passed the exam, while in Class 12, the pass percentage stood at 82.60%.