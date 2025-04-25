"9-10 Hours A Day, No Tuitions": UP Board Topper Mahak Jaiswal's Winning Formula

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj has emerged as the state topper in the Class 12 board exams. With a stellar score of 486 out of 500 marks, Mahak has set a high benchmark, achieving an impressive 97.20% marks. With her exceptional performance in the spotlight, Mahak Jaiswal shared the secrets behind her success with news reporters, revealing the plan and dedicated efforts that led to her outstanding achievement.

Mahak attributes her success to unwavering diligence and dedicated self-study. She focused her efforts solely within the school environment, forgoing external tuition or coaching. "I attribute my success to studying at home and school, without any external tuition or coaching. My daily study routine consisted of 9 to 10 hours," she stated to reporters.

Aspiring to a career in medicine, Mahak acknowledges the invaluable support of her elder sister and teachers. "My goal is to become a doctor, and I'm grateful for the support of my elder sister, my family members and teachers."

Offering guidance to future exam candidates, she emphasised the importance of conceptual comprehension over rote memorisation. "Repeat and repeat: the more you study, the better the results. The key is to focus on understanding the subject and review challenging topics repeatedly," she advised.

While Mahak anticipated achieving a score exceeding 95%, she was humbled to learn of her top ranking, showcasing her dedication and hard work.

More than 50 lakh students appeared in board exams, which were conducted from February 24 to March 12 this year. Students can check their results on the official website of the UP Board, upmsp.edu.in, as well as the special page of NDTV Education.