UP Board Class 12 Results 2025: Mahak Jaiswal Tops With 97.20% Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, with the Class 12 results highlighting a standout performance by Mahak Jaiswal.

Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj has achieved the top rank in the Class 12 examination, securing an impressive 486 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 97.20%. Sakshi of Amroha, Adarsh Yadav of Sultanpur, Shivani Singh of Prayagraj, and Anushka Singh of Kaushambi all secured the second position at the state level in the UP Board Intermediate exams with 96.80% marks. Mohini of Etawah secured the third position with 96.40% marks.

Also Read | UP Board Exam Results: track Live Updates

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 students was 81.15%. The UP Board exams, which took place from February 24 to March 12, saw the participation of over 50 lakh students. The official announcement was made at a press conference, attended by UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh.

Photo Credit: upmsp.edu.in

The result has been uploaded on the official website of UP Board, upmsp.edu.in. Students can also access their results on NDTV's special page.

Here's a step-by-step guide for students:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education/results). Navigate to the "Results" section. Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025", as applicable. Enter your roll number and other required details. Click on the "Submit" button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

UPMSP has taken an innovative step to benefit students, offering marksheets through DigiLocker, which will also be digitally verified. However, the physical copies of the mark sheets will still be distributed through schools as per previous practice.