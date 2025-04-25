Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 exams. Over 54 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. The results are available on the official UPMSP websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in - as well as on the NDTV special page at ndtv.com/education/results. For the first time, the results are also accessible on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. The pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 90.11%, while for Class 12, it is 81.15%.

A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Intermediate (Class 12) exams in 2025. The exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Direct Link to check UP Board Class 10th Result | UP Board Class 12th Result

Last year, girls outperformed boys, and the trend is expected to continue this year as well. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 89.55%.

How To Check Results On NDTV Special Page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at ndtv.com/education/results.

Navigate to the "Results" section.

Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025," as applicable.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download your digital scorecard or marksheet for future reference.

