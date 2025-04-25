Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 exams. Over 54 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. The results are available on the official UPMSP websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in - as well as on the NDTV special page at ndtv.com/education/results. For the first time, the results are also accessible on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. The pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 90.11%, while for Class 12, it is 81.15%.
A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Intermediate (Class 12) exams in 2025. The exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across Uttar Pradesh.
Direct Link to check UP Board Class 10th Result | UP Board Class 12th Result
Last year, girls outperformed boys, and the trend is expected to continue this year as well. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 89.55%.
How To Check Results On NDTV Special Page:
- Visit the NDTV Education portal at ndtv.com/education/results.
- Navigate to the "Results" section.
- Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025," as applicable.
- Enter your roll number and other required details.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download your digital scorecard or marksheet for future reference.
Here Are The LIVE Updates on UP Board Results:
UP Board Exam Result 2025: Pass Percentage, Toppers And Other Details
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams. At a press conference, board, where UP board secretary Bhagwati Singh was also present, officials announced that the pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.11 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage is 81.15 per cent. More than 50 lakh students appeared in board exams, which were conducted from February 24 to March 12, this year. Check pass percentage, toppers and other details here
UP Board Results: 81.15% Students Clear Class 12 Exams
A total of 81.15 per cent of students cleared Class 12 exams this year.
UP Board Result Class 10th: 90.11% Students Pass, Yash Pratap Singh Tops With 97.83% Marks
A total of 90.11 per cent of students cleared Class 10 exams. Yash Pratap Singh topped the exam with 97.83% marks.
UP Board Results: Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 exams today. Over 54 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. The results are available on the official UPMSP websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in - as well as on the NDTV special page at ndtv.com/education/results. For the first time, the results are also accessible on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.
UP Board Results: Press Conference To Begin Shortly
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon begin the press conference shortly to officially announce the results of the Class 10 and 12 exams. The board will also reveal the names of the toppers, share details about the passing percentages, and provide other relevant insights.
UP Board Results: Result Uploaded On Official Websites, Will Be Available To Check Shortly
According to a media report, the result has been uploaded on both the websites upmsp.edu.in and upesults.nic.in. The link will be activated on the website at exactly 12.30pm.
UP Board Results: State-Level Toppers to Be Awarded Laptops, Rs 1 Lakh In Cash
Students who secure top rankings at the state level in the Class 10 and 12 board exams will be awarded laptops, a Perseverance letter, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. City-level toppers will receive a cash prize of Rs 21,000.
UP Board Results: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared In One Hour, Here's The Live Link
Over 50 lakh students of the UP Board are eagerly awaiting their Class 10 and 12 results for 2025. Their wait is almost over, as the results will be announced within the next hour.
Here's the live link to the press conference, scheduled to begin at 12.30pm: youtube.com/live/O0GN8bPbyAQ?feature=share
UP Board Results: Over 20 Lakh Students Passed Last Year In Class 12
Last year, a total of 2,578,008 students registered for the UP Board Class 12 exams, with 2,452,830 appearing for the tests. Of these, 2,026,067 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 82.60%. This year's UPMSP results will be announced today, April 25, at 12.30pm.
UP Board Results: What's Next After UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025?
Here's what students can do once the results are out:
After Class 10 Results
- Collect the Original Marksheet: Visit your school to collect the original result documents when notified.
- Choose a Stream for Class 11: Based on your interests and marks, select a stream: Science, Commerce, Arts.
- Apply for Scholarships: The UP government and various private bodies offer scholarships based on Class 10 performance.
After receiving your Class 12 results, here are your next steps:
- Apply for Undergraduate Programes
- Choose courses based on your stream:
- Science: BSc, BTech, MBBS, Nursing
- Commerce: BCom, BBA, CA, CS
- Arts: BA, Journalism, Social Work, Law
Prepare for Entrance Exams: JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, NDA, and other national-level entrance tests are around the corner.
Explore Vocational and Skill-Based Programmes: Consider programs from *NSDC, polytechnic institutes, or distance education universities if you're interested in job-oriented skills.
Apply for Scholarships: Several state and national scholarships are available based on your Class 12 marks.
UP Board Results: Key Details And How To Check
The UP Board will release the results for Class 10 and 12 exams at 12.30pm. This year, students can access their results on the official UPMSP website as well as through DigiLocker, and NDTV education portal, ndtv.com/education/results. Over 50 lakh students who appeared for these exams are awaiting the results.
UP Board Results: Who Will Be Present At The Press Conference?
The press conference for the UP Board results will feature several key figures:
- UP Board Secretary: Bhagwati Singh will be announcing the results and sharing official data.
- UPMSP Chairman: The Chairman of UPMSP or a designated representative will provide insights into the examination procedures and evaluation process.
- Education Department Official: Senior officials from the Uttar Pradesh Education Department, including the Director of Secondary Education, will offer details on relevant educational policies.
UP Board Results: What Does the Official Notice Say About Result Declaration?
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Thursday announced the date and time for the result declaration. Here's what the official notice says.
UP Board Results: Toppers Of Last Year's Class 10 Exam
In last year's UP Board Class 10 exam, Prachi Nigam secured the top position with 591 marks. She was followed by Deepika Sonkar, who scored 590 marks. Navya Singh, Swati Singh, and Deepanshi Singh each scored 588 marks, sharing the third rank.
UP Board Results: Who Are The Top Rank Holders of UP Board Class 12 Exam 2024?
Here are the top rank holders of UP Board Class 12 Exam 2024:
- Shubham Verma - 97.80%
- Saurabh Gangwar - 97.20%
- Anamika - 97.20%
- Priyanshu Upadhyay - 97.00%
- Khushi - 97.00%
- Supriya - 97.00%
UP Board Results: Toppers' Names To Be Announced Along With Result
The UPMSP will also announce the names of Class 10 and 12 toppers along with the results. Last year, the toppers scored over 97% marks in both classes.
UP Board 10th 12th Result: Who Will Issue Original Marksheets?
UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 LIVE: After the results are declared, students will be able to check their marks online and download the provisional marksheets. However, they must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools, which will be available for distribution over 15 days after the declaration of results. The online marksheet is provisional and can be used for interim purposes, such as college applications or counselling.
UP Board Result 2025: Minimum Marks Required To Qualify
UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 LIVE: UP Board Class 10, 12 students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the exams. Those failing in one or two subjects will have to appear for compartment exams.
UP Board Result: When Will The Result Be Out?
UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 LIVE: UPMSP will announce the Class 10 and 12 results through a press conference scheduled for 12.30pm. Following the announcement, result links will be activated on the official websites.
UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 LIVE: Who will Announce The Results?
UP Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 LIVE: The Class 10 and 12 results will be officially announced at 12.30pm at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj by Mahendra Dev, Director of the Secondary Education Department, and Bhagwati Singh, Secretary of UPMSP. Following the announcement, students can access their results on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Total Number Of Students Appeared
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live: This year, a total of 54,37,233 students appeared for the UP board exams. The exams were conducted at 8,140 centres between February 24 and March 12, 2025.
UP Board Live: List Of Official Websites To Check
Students can access their Class 10 and 12 results through the following official websites:
UPMSP official site: upmsp.edu.in
UP Board result portal: upresults.nic.in
DigiLocker result page: results.digilocker.gov.in
NDTV.com: ndtv.com/results
UPMSP Result 2025: Results To Be Officially Announced via Press Conference
The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results will be announced during a press conference at the board's headquarters in Prayagraj.
UP Board Result 2025: Class 12th Pass Percentage Trends Over The Last 5 Years
As students across Uttar Pradesh await these crucial exam results, we take a look back at the trends and pass percentages of the UP Board 12th exam results over the last five years. Pass Percentage Insights (2020-2024)
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How To Check Score Via SMS
In case of internet issues, students can check their results through SMS:
For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number>
For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number>
Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.
You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.
UP Board Result LIVE Updates: How To Download Marksheets Via DigiLocker
In a post on X, UPMSP said that students will be able to download their marksheets on DigiLocker too. This will be the first time that that UP board result mark sheets will be available on the government's digital platform. Here's How To Download Marksheet Via DigiLocker.
UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: How Many Students Are Awaiting the Results?
A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Intermediate (Class 12) exams in 2025. The exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across Uttar Pradesh.
UP Board Result LIVE Updates: Scorecards On DigiLocker This Time
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has also announced that, for the first time, the results will be available on DigiLocker, results.digilocker.gov.in.
UP Board Result 2025: How To Check Results On NDTV Special Page
The results will also be accessible on the NDTV special page - ndtv.com/education/results - launched to provide students with a hassle-free experience during this crucial time.
UP Board Result Updates: What Are The Official Websites To Check Scorecards
Over 50 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the outcome. Once released, the results will be available on the board's official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.