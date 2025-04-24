UP Board Results 2025: Class 12th Pass Percentage Trends Over The Last 5 Years

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on April 25th. The official announcement will be made during a press conference at 12:30 pm at the UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj.

Following the press conference, results will be accessible on the UPMSP's official website. Students can also check their results on NDTV's dedicated page by entering their roll number or hall ticket number.

As students across Uttar Pradesh await these crucial exam results, we take a look back at the trends and pass percentages of the UP Board 12th exam results over the last five years.

UP Board 12th Result Trends: Pass Percentage Insights (2020-2024)

Year Students Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2024 24,52,830 88.42% 77.78% 82.60% 2023 27,68,180 83.00% 69.34% 75.52% 2022 24,10,971 90.15% 81.21% 85.33% 2021 26,10,247 98.40% 97.47% 97.88% 2020 24,84,479 81.96% 68.88% 74.00%

Where to Check the Results:

Once released, students can check their results on the official UP Board websites:

www.upmsp.edu.in

https://www.digilocker.gov.in/

How to Check UP Board 10th and 12th Results on NDTV:

1. Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education/results).

2. Navigate to the "Results" section.

3. Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025," as applicable.

4. Enter your roll number and other required details.

5. Click on the "Submit" button.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download or print your result for future reference.

The results will be available on NDTV's platform once officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).