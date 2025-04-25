UP Board Exam Results: Meet Class 10 Topper Yash Pratap Singh

The results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh were declared today at a press conference by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) in Prayagraj. Board secretary Bhagwati Singh announced at the press conference that Yash Pratrap Singh from Jalaun has topped the Class 10 board exam result with an impressive score of 97.83 per cent. He studies at Late Smt Rasakendri Devi Inter College, the board secretary announced at the press conference.

UPMSP further said in a press release that 90.11 per cent of 25,56,992 students, who appeared in Class 10 exam, cleared it. The board exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025, at 8,140 centres spread across the state.

Board officials said that evaluation of marks was carried out from March 16 to April 2 at 261 centres.

The results have been uploaded on the official website of UP board upmsp.edu.in, students can enter their roll number and the year of examination to get their digital marksheets. They can also access their results on NDTV's special page. Here's a step-by-step guide for students:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education/results).

Navigate to the "Results" section.

Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025" or "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025," as applicable.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

UPMSP has taken an innovative step to benefit students, offering marksheets through DigiLocker, which will also be digitally verified. However, the physical copies of the mark sheets will still be distributed through schools as per previous practice.

To download the marksheet, high school students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker. Intermediate students will have to provide their roll number and their mother's name to access their digital marksheet.