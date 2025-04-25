UP Board Exam Result 2025: Over 90% Students Clear Class 10, Pass Percentage For Class 12 81.15%

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams. At a press conference, board, where UP board secretary Bhagwati Singh was also present, officials announced that the pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.11 per cent. For Class 12, the pass percentage is 81.15 per cent. More than 50 lakh students appeared in board exams, which were conducted from February 24 to March 12, this year.

The Class 10 topper is Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun, who scored 97.83 per cent. Two students secured second - Anshil from Etawah with 97.67 per cent and Barabanki's Abhishek Kumar Yadav with 97.67 per cent.

The Class 12 topper is Mehak Jaiswal from Prayagraj who scored 97.20 per cent. There are four students at second rank, Mr Singh announced. These are: Sakshi from Gajraula, Adarsh Yadav from Ghazipur, Shivani Singh from Prayagraj and Anushka Singh from Kaushambi. All of them scored 97.80 per cent.