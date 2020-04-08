Coronavirus India: Lockdown Likely To Be Extended, PM Modi Suggests At All-Party Meeting

India COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi had declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that by all accounts, it will not be possible to end the lockdown on April 14, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases. In a meeting with leaders of all parties, he said he would consult with Chief Ministers but it looked unlikely that the lockdown could end anytime soon.

Life will not be the same again after COVID-19, said the PM, adding that there would be "pre-corona and post-corona".

"Massive behavioural, social and personal changes will have to take place," PM Modi reportedly told political leaders in the video conference.

The meeting was held to discuss the fight against coronavirus as the number of cases in the country climbed to 5,194. A detailed presentation was made by the Health Secretary, Home Secretary and Rural Affairs Secretary.