CBSE's Pending Class 10, 12 Exams Cancelled?: A Fact Check

Rumours said the Board has cancelled pending Class 10, 12 examinations.

CBSE reiterated today that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for the pending annual examinations of Class 12 and Class 10 (of northeast Delhi) students. A Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official was responding to NDTV while quashing some rumours about pending Board examinations are being cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Human Resource Development minister told Press Trust of India today that the government will take a decision on reopening of schools and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country.

"It is difficult to take a decision at the moment. We will review the situation on April 14 and depending upon the circumstances, a decision will be taken on whether schools and colleges can be reopened now or have to be closed for more time," , Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' said on Sunday when asked about his Ministry''s post-lockdown plan.

After rumours emerged about the cancellation of pending Class 12 and Class 10 (of northeast Delhi) students, the Board today said it stands firm on its April 1 release.

“With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations,” CBSE said in a statement released on April 1.

“However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind,” the statement read.

“In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations,” it added.

On April 1, the Board has also announced that it will be conducting only important papers of the pending examinations of Class 12 and Class 10 students whose examinations were earlier postponed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

