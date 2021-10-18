Fake Date Sheet For Board Exams Being Circulated, Warns CBSE

The first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline. (Representational)

Ahead of the release of a time table of Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a fake date sheet was circulated on social media websites today forcing the board to issue a clarification.

The official date sheet has not been released yet, the board said.

"It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class 10 and 12. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now," the official handle of the CBSE tweeted.

The official time table will be available on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in and the exams are expected to take place between November and December. Earlier, an official had said that it will be released today (Monday) but an update is still awaited.

The first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline.

This year, the CBSE has divided the board exam into two terms. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December and questions will be objective-type. The Class 10 and Class 12 subjects have also been divided as minor and major -- exams will be held first for minor subjects, followed by the major subjects.

CBSE term 2 board exams will be held in March-April 2022.