No Pending Exams For CBSE Class 10 Students, Main Papers For Northeast Delhi Students To Be Held

No pending exams for CBSE class 10 students, to hold main papers for northeast Delhi students.

After the education ministry asked the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE to conduct 'only main subjects that will be required for promotion and crucial for admissions', the Board will no longer hold the pending class 10 examinations across the country. However, the Board will announce dates for north east Delhi students who missed their examinations due to the law and order situation in February last week. Along with this, Board has also decided to not to conduct pending annual examinations for class 10 and class 12 students who are studying in CBSE-affiliated schools in foreign countries.

The Board, which conducts annual secondary and higher secondary certificate examinations for class 10 and class 12 students, had postponed the examinations scheduled from March 19 to 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

That time, only two class 10 examinations were left to be held; Information and Communication Technology and Computer Applications. Now the Board has decided to not to conduct these two papers which were earlier scheduled to be held on March 20, 2020.

CBSE will later announce dates for class 10 students from northeast Delhi for these following subjects: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Comm, English Language and Literature, Science and Social Science.

"The Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions," CBSE said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board," the statement added.

Due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi District the board was not able to conduct exams on 4 examination days, while a very small number of students from and around this District were not able to appear in exams on 6 examination days.

