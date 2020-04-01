CBSE Board 2020: Check Major Announcements On Annual Exams, Promotion Here

CBSE has issued an advisory today regarding annual exams and promotion of students.

All students studying in classes 1 to 8 maybe promoted to the next class/grade, said CBSE. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has issued an advisory in consultation with NCERT after Union education ministry directed the national school education regulator to promote all students in class 1 to 8 to the next class/grade. The Board and annual exams in schools affiliated with CBSE were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Class 9, 11 students

Students in class 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments of school including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

"It has come to our notice that though several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic session, there are several schools that have not been able to do so," CBSE said in a statement.

This includes among others, Kendriaya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, etc.

"All such schools are advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades on the basis of all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far," CBSE said.

CBSE annual exams: The Board exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country

For any child who is unable to clear this internal process, (in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions, and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline. The promotion of such children may be decided on the basis of such tests.

Class 10, 12 exams

With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, the Board said that "at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations".

"However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind.

"In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations," Board added.

"Under ordinary circumstances, the Board would not have hesitated to conduct all examinations that could not be held after 18th March, 2020 or are postponed for other reasons. But in the present situation, the Board has decided as follows: The Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

"For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board," CBSE said.

Exam for foreign students

CBSE has decided to not to conduct any pending examinations for the affiliated schools outside the country. There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. According to the CBSE, under the current circumstances, in each of the countries, where CBSE has affiliated schools, which are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time, the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries.

