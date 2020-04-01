Education Ministry Directs CBSE To Promote All Class 1-8 Students

MHRD has directed CBSE to promote all students in class 1-8

Education Ministry has directed CBSE to promote all students in class 1 to 8 to the next class/grade. Students in class 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments of school including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

The information was tweeted today by the Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. He added that students who are not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests which can be held online or offline.

???? Announcement

In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class/grade. #CoronavirusPandemicpic.twitter.com/zvklNiJ4Tj — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2020

Students and parents across the country were waiting for such a directive. Several states and state boards have already made the announcement that students in class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class without an exam, but the fate of students in CBSE schools was not announced until today.

Upon making an enquiry earlier, CBSE spokesperson had said that CBSE will decide about promoting students only after the Directorate of Education for respective states make a decision.

With HRD Minister's announcement today, millions of students would heave a sigh of relief today.

The coronavirus outbreak in the country has brought everything to a standstill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 25, announced a nation-wide lockdown as a measure for containment of coronavirus. Educational institutes have all been closed until the lockdown and examinations have been postponed.

