CBSE Yet To Make A Decision On Promotion Of School Students: Official

CBSE is yet to make a decision on promotion of students in class 1 to 9 and class 11

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the remaining class 12 and class 10 but there has been no word about class 1 to 9 and class 11 students. Meanwhile, several state boards, in various degrees, have announced that students, other than class 10 and 12 students, will be promoted to the next class without any exam.

CBSE spokesperson, Ms. Rama Sharma, upon enquiry, said that the board only conducts class 10 and class 12 examinations and is not responsible for examination and promotion to other classes. She added that the decision will be taken after Directorate of Education's (DoE) decision.

Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan have announced that students from class 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class irrespective of whether they appeared for the final exam or not.

Gujarat Board has also announced that students from class 1 to 8 and class 11 will be promoted to the next class without exam.

Tamil Nadu government has also decided to promote all students in class 1 to 9.

Meanwhile, MHRD has asked CBSE and NTA to work out the new dates for board exams that were postponed and for JEE exam which was to be held in April but has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown of the country on the evening of March 24. Only essential services will remain open.

