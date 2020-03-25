Kendriya Vidyalayas will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 without exam: Officials

Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country will promote all students of classes 1 to 8 irrespective of whether they appeared for exams or not, officials said on Tuesday.

"The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided that students of classes 1 to 8, whether appeared in session ending examination 2019-20 or not due to any reason, may be promoted to the next higher class and their verification of fee be done accordingly," an official said.

Classes and exams are suspended in Kendriya Vidyalayas and all other schools till March 31 in view of Coronavirus.

