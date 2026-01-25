KVS Announces 987 Special Educator Vacancies For 2026-27 Academic Year

Apply Soon For KVS Special Educator Recruitment 2026-27
New Delhi:
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will soon announce the official notification for the recruitment of special educators for the 2026-27 session. The KVS is expected to release 987 vacancies to boost education for children with special needs. Interested candidates can visit the official website of KVS to apply.
Of 987 vacancies, 493 will be opened for Special Educators Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and 494 for Special Educators Primary Teachers (PRT).
Eligibility Criteria for TGT
- Graduation with 50 per cent minimum qualification
- B.Ed in special or general
- Diploma in special education
- CTET Paper 2 qualification
- Valid registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India
- Maximum age: 35 years
- Eligibility Criteria for PRT
- Senior Secondary (Class 12) from recognised board with a minimum of 50 per cent
- Diploma in Special Education
- CTET Paper 1 qualification
- Ability in teaching Hindi and English
- Age maximum 30 years
For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the recruitment notification.