30% Of Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts Vacant In Kendriya Vidyalayas, Reveals RTI Reply

About 30 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas are vacant across the country, according to information released under Right to Information Act (RTI). The RTI query was filed by Chandrashekhar Gaur, a social worker living in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, who wanted to know from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan details of sanctioned posts, vacant and filled posts in central schools. In response, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) gave a break-up of the posts lying vacant against the sanctioned strength.

KVS said that there are total 49,793 sanctioned posts of principals and teachers, while 15,510 (total 65,303) for non-academic works. As on June 1, among teachers, 2,590 posts of post-graduate teachers, 3,711 posts of TGTs and 5,241 posts of primary teachers are vacant, while 6,892 posts are vacant in non-academic posts.

There are more than 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, in which about 14 lakh children study. These schools were constructed 60 years ago.

In February this year, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar told Parliament that 58,000 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools and Central Higher Education Institutes across the country.

Responding to a written question in Lok Sabha, Mr Sarkar said that 3,271 teaching posts were vacant in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. He also said that the number of vacant non-teaching posts in the residential schools was 1,756.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) also had 4,425 teaching posts and 5,052 non-teaching posts vacant.

The minister further said that filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of concerned institution.