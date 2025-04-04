Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2025: Offline Process Begins, Check Full Schedule

KVS Admission 2025: The admission process for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) for the academic year 2025-26 is currently underway. After the online registration, the offline admission process has now started.

Students can apply for Balvatika 2 as well as Classes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12. Admission to Class 11 will begin later, and candidates will need to wait a little longer for that process to start.

For now, here are the important dates, step-by-step process, and documents required for KVS admission.

KVS Admission 2025: Full Schedule

Here are the key dates for Balvatika 2 and Classes 2 to 12 (excluding Class 11):

KV offline admission form submission April 2 to April 11

First provisional admission list release April 17

Admission window (based on first list) April 18 to April 21

Last date for admission to all classes (except Class 11) June 30

Final admission deadline if seats remain vacant July 31

KV Admission 2025: Documents Required





Candidates need to submit the following documents during the admission process:

Report card/marksheet of the previous class

Birth certificate

Address proof

Aadhaar card

School transfer certificate (TC)

Income certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

APAAR ID

Parent's job transfer certificate (if applicable)

Parent's updated service certificate (if applicable)

KV Admission List 2025: Official Guidelines

According to the notification issued on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS):

"All registered candidates' lists, lists of eligible candidates, final selection lists (category-wise), and waiting lists must be displayed on the notice board of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya. Additionally, schools must publish this information on their official websites and social media handles like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)."

To download the official KVS admission notification, visit the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website.