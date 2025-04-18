Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 2 Admission 2025: All You Need to Know

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are among India's most reputed government-run schools, known for their high academic standards and uniform curriculum across the country. Every year, thousands of parents seek admission for their children into KVs. On Thursday (April 17, 2025), Kendriya Vidyalaya released the online admission selection list for 2025-26. If you are looking for Class 2 admission, here's a simple guide to help you through the process.

KVS Class 2 Admission Dates

For the academic year 2025-26, the KVS admission process is expected to begin in the third week of April 2025. Unlike Class 1 admissions, which require an online lottery system, Class 2 admissions are conducted offline and depend on seat availability. Parents can fill their children's admission form online and submit it on KVS' official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Class 2 Admission Portal

Parents can visit the official website of the specific Kendriya Vidyalaya they are applying to or physically go to the school office.

Each KV will upload a notice about available seats, eligibility criteria and application forms on its own website. Parents can also download the application form, fill it manually, and submit it to the school office within the stipulated time.

You can find the list of Kendriya Vidyalayas and their websites on the official Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan site: https://kvsangathan.nic.in.

Age Limit for Class 2 Admission

The age criteria for Class 2 admissions are strictly followed:

The child should be 6 to 8 years old as on March 31, 2025.

This means the child should have been born between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019 (both dates inclusive).

There is no relaxation in the lower age limit. However, children with special needs may get a relaxation of up to 2 years in the upper age limit.

It is essential to submit a copy of the child's birth certificate issued by a competent authority at the time of application.

KVS Class 2 Admission Form Details

The application form for Class 2 admission will be available on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website. It requires details such as:

Child's name, date of birth, and gender

Parent's occupation and transferable job status

Residential address and contact information

Previous school details (if applicable)

Category certificates (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Disabled, if applicable)

Supporting documents like birth certificates, address proof, service certificates of parents (for government employees), and caste certificates (if applicable) need to be attached.