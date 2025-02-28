Delhi's Kendriya Vidyalaya Hiring For Teaching, Non-Teaching Positions, Check Details

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS), Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, has announced vacancies for PGT, TGT, PRT teachers, and various non-teaching positions. The official notification has been released, and applications are currently open on the school's website. The last date to apply is March 6, 2025.

KVS Vacancy 2025: Available Positions

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya operates under the Ministry of Education as an autonomous body. The recruitment includes vacancies in the following positions:

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Openings are available in:

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Political Science, Mathematics, Economics, Commerce, Hindi, English, Geography, and History.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Vacancies are available in:

Science, Mathematics, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Social Science.

Other Positions

The recruitment also includes vacancies for:

Primary Teacher (PRT), Computer Instructor, Sports Coach, Music and Dance Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Nurse, Doctor, Counselor, Special Educator, and Art Instructor.

The school has not specified the exact number of vacancies for each position.

KVS Eligibility Criteria

PGT: Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks.

TGT: A bachelor's degree in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed. degree is required.

PRT: Candidates must have JBT/DEd/PTC certification along with a Class 12 qualification.

Non-Teaching Posts: Specific qualifications apply for each role, which candidates can check in the official notification.

Age Limit & Selection Process

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 65 years

The selection will be based on walk-in interviews, scheduled for March 6, 2025, from 9am onwards.

Interview and Registration Details

Registration Time: 8am to 12pm

Candidates must report by 8am with:

A filled application form

Photocopies and original copies of all necessary documents

Two recent passport-size color photographs

For further details, candidates should visit the official KVS website.