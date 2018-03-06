KV Teacher Recruitment 2017-2018 For North Eastern Zone: Interview List Released Candidates can find the list at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT KV Teacher Recruitment 2017-2018 For NE Zone: Interview List Released New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the interview list for the north eastern zone teacher recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can now check their candidature for the interview round. The list has been released as per the posts: TGT, PGT and PRT. Interview will begin on 26 March 2018 at selected venues. Details of the interview along with the list, date, venue is available online at kvsangathan.nic.in. Online registration for the recruitment had begun in October 2017.



Out of the total number of posts, 220 are for primary teacher (PRT; Group B) and 144 for Trained Graduate teacher (TGT; Group B).



'The result of the written test held on 16 and 17 December 2017 will be uploaded on the website of the KVS after declaring the final result,' reads the official update.



'The list of candidates shortlisted for interview, venue of interview, date of interview is available on KVS website. The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC Certificate and OBC certificate etc. from KVS website under Employment Notice/Interview Notice. The web link for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website very soon. Request for change of interview venue will not be entertained.'



Click here for more



Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the interview list for the north eastern zone teacher recruitment. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can now check their candidature for the interview round. The list has been released as per the posts: TGT, PGT and PRT. Interview will begin on 26 March 2018 at selected venues. Details of the interview along with the list, date, venue is available online at kvsangathan.nic.in. Online registration for the recruitment had begun in October 2017.Out of the total number of posts, 220 are for primary teacher (PRT; Group B) and 144 for Trained Graduate teacher (TGT; Group B).'The result of the written test held on 16 and 17 December 2017 will be uploaded on the website of the KVS after declaring the final result,' reads the official update. 'The list of candidates shortlisted for interview, venue of interview, date of interview is available on KVS website. The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC Certificate and OBC certificate etc. from KVS website under Employment Notice/Interview Notice. The web link for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website very soon. Request for change of interview venue will not be entertained.'Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News