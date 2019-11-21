Close To 6,000 Teaching Posts Vacant In Kendriya Vidyalayas

A total of 1,227 KVs function in the country teaching 13,15,157 students.

Close to 6,000 teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas as on November 15. The information was given by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in the Rajya Sabha while replying to Ram Nath Thakur's question on the government's effort to address the shortage of teachers in educational institutions in the country.

The answer gives details on the shortage of teachers in educational bodies including higher education institutes like IITs, IIMs, etc. in the past years.

"The present government has undertaken a major initiative for recruitment of teachers in central higher education institutions. However, keeping in view of shortage of teachers in past years, also appointed teachers on temporary basis from time to time," the HRD Minister said in his reply.

Of all the figures shared by the HRD Minister on faculty strength and the available vacancies, highest vacancy is in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Though 8,124 posts of teachers have been filled in KVs through direct recruitment process this year, a large void still remains in the faculty strength in these schools, which are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The vacancy details shared by Mr Pokhriyal is updated till November 15.

A total of 1,227 KVs function in the country teaching 13,15,157 students with 45,477 supporting staff including faculty members.

Apart from this, out of 14,938 sanctioned faculty strength in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, more than 3,000 are vacant. Out of the total vacancies in the Navodaya Vidyalyas, recruitment is underway for 2,877 posts.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.