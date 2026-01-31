KVS NVS Answer Key 2026 Out For Tier-1 Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts, Direct Link Here

KVS NVS Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment authorities have released the provisional answer keys along with scanned OMR response sheets for the Tier-1 examination conducted on January 10 and January 11, 2026. The recruitment drive is being held for 14,833 teaching and non-teaching posts through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Those who appeared for the computer-based test can now access their scanned OMR sheets and provisional answer keys on the official CBSE portal using their roll number and date of birth.

Challenge Process And Fee Details

If candidates find any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections through the same login window.

A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1,000 per question is applicable for submitting objections.

If an objection is found to be valid, the applicable fee will be refunded to the concerned candidate.

Once objections are submitted, subject experts will review all challenges, and the final answer keys will be prepared accordingly.

Result

The examination result will be prepared based on the final answer keys approved by subject experts. No grievance related to the answer keys will be entertained after the declaration of the final results.

KVS NVS Answer Key 2026: Steps To Download

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Click on the KVS NVS Answer Key 2026 link

Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in

View and download the scanned OMR sheet and provisional answer key

Save the documents for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the KVS NVS teaching and non-teaching answer key 2026.