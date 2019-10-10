Inauguration Of 15 Newly Constructed Buildings Of Kendriya Vidyalayas On October 11

Newly-constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kodagu, Karnataka

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will inaugurate 15 newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) tomorrow (on October 11). The minister will also 'lay foundation stones' of 6 KVs through Video Conferencing from New Delhi. The KVs which are mentioned above are located in 13 states and Union Territories.

According to a statement from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the organisation which oversees the functioning of KVs, this is the first time that new buildings in such a large number are being inaugurated by the HRD Minister.

More than 22 thousand students will be benefitted with this huge completion of work having an approximate cost investment of 398 crores, a statement from the KVS said.

List of 15 KVs where new buildings are to be inaugurated:

S.No. Kendriya Vidyalaya District State/UT KV Golaghat Golaghat Assam KV Haflong Dima Hasao Assam KV Tamulpur Baksa Assam KV Araria Araria Bihar KV Jaitpur Rajkot Gujarat KV Viramgaon Ahmedabad Gujarat KV Kargil Kargil Laddakh KV Kodagu Kodagu Karnataka KV No. 2 Satna Satna Madhya Pradesh KV Sheopur Sheopur Madhya Pradesh KV Baitul Baitul Madhya Pradesh KV Sambalpur Sambalpur Odisha KV Shivgarh Raibareli Uttar Pradesh KV Perambalur Perambalur Tamil Nadu KV Miryalguda Nalgonda Telangana

List of 06 KVs where foundation is to be laid:



S.No. Kendriya Vidyalaya District State KV Longding Longding Arunachal Pradesh KV Kavardha Kabirdham Chhattisgarh KV Girdih Girdih Jharkhand KV Chennapatna Ramnagar Karnataka KV Jagatsinghpur Jagatsinghpur Odisha KV Nizamabad Nizamabad Telangana

KVs have been established to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.

There are 1,225 KVs, which follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus, currently catering to the educational needs of 12,92,767 students across India.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.