Inauguration Of 15 Newly Constructed Buildings Of Kendriya Vidyalayas On October 11

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will inaugurate 15 newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) tomorrow (on October 11).

Education | Edited by | Updated: October 10, 2019 16:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inauguration Of 15 Newly Constructed Buildings Of Kendriya Vidyalayas On October 11

Newly-constructed building of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kodagu, Karnataka


New Delhi: 

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will inaugurate 15 newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) tomorrow (on October 11). The minister will also 'lay foundation stones' of 6 KVs through Video Conferencing from New Delhi. The KVs which are mentioned above are located in 13 states and Union Territories. 

According to a statement from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the organisation which oversees the functioning of KVs, this is the first time that new buildings in such a large number are being inaugurated by the HRD Minister. 

More than 22 thousand students will be benefitted with this huge completion of work having an approximate cost investment of 398 crores, a statement from the KVS said.

List of 15 KVs where new buildings are to be inaugurated:

S.No.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

District

State/UT

KV Golaghat

Golaghat

Assam

KV Haflong

Dima Hasao

Assam

KV Tamulpur

Baksa

Assam

KV Araria

Araria

Bihar

KV Jaitpur

Rajkot

Gujarat

KV Viramgaon

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

KV Kargil

Kargil

Laddakh

KV Kodagu

Kodagu

Karnataka

KV No. 2 Satna

Satna

Madhya Pradesh

KV Sheopur

Sheopur

Madhya Pradesh

KV Baitul

Baitul

Madhya Pradesh

KV Sambalpur

Sambalpur

Odisha

KV Shivgarh

Raibareli

Uttar Pradesh

KV Perambalur

Perambalur

Tamil Nadu

KV Miryalguda

Nalgonda

Telangana

List of 06 KVs where foundation is to be laid:
 

S.No.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

District

State

KV Longding

Longding

Arunachal Pradesh

KV Kavardha

Kabirdham

Chhattisgarh

KV Girdih

Girdih

Jharkhand

KV Chennapatna

Ramnagar

Karnataka

KV Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur

Odisha

KV Nizamabad

Nizamabad

Telangana

KVs have been established to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.

There are 1,225 KVs, which follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus, currently catering to the educational needs of 12,92,767 students across India.

Click here for more Education News
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)KVs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dearness AllowanceUttarkhandJammu KashmirSensexPMC BankSupreme CourtReliance JioElection 2019Elections DateHajjMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionWorld Mental Health DayKarwa ChauthLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusBluetooth SpeakerJioReliance JioOnePlus 7T Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................