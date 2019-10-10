Inauguration Of 15 Newly Constructed Buildings Of Kendriya Vidyalayas On October 11

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will inaugurate 15 newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) tomorrow (on October 11). The minister will also 'lay foundation stones' of 6 KVs through Video Conferencing from New Delhi. The KVs which are mentioned above are located in 13 states and Union Territories.
According to a statement from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the organisation which oversees the functioning of KVs, this is the first time that new buildings in such a large number are being inaugurated by the HRD Minister.
More than 22 thousand students will be benefitted with this huge completion of work having an approximate cost investment of 398 crores, a statement from the KVS said.
List of 15 KVs where new buildings are to be inaugurated:
S.No.
Kendriya Vidyalaya
District
State/UT
KV Golaghat
Golaghat
Assam
KV Haflong
Dima Hasao
Assam
KV Tamulpur
Baksa
Assam
KV Araria
Araria
Bihar
KV Jaitpur
Rajkot
Gujarat
KV Viramgaon
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
KV Kargil
Kargil
Laddakh
KV Kodagu
Kodagu
Karnataka
KV No. 2 Satna
Satna
Madhya Pradesh
KV Sheopur
Sheopur
Madhya Pradesh
KV Baitul
Baitul
Madhya Pradesh
KV Sambalpur
Sambalpur
Odisha
KV Shivgarh
Raibareli
Uttar Pradesh
KV Perambalur
Perambalur
Tamil Nadu
KV Miryalguda
Nalgonda
Telangana
List of 06 KVs where foundation is to be laid:
S.No.
Kendriya Vidyalaya
District
State
KV Longding
Longding
Arunachal Pradesh
KV Kavardha
Kabirdham
Chhattisgarh
KV Girdih
Girdih
Jharkhand
KV Chennapatna
Ramnagar
Karnataka
KV Jagatsinghpur
Jagatsinghpur
Odisha
KV Nizamabad
Nizamabad
Telangana
KVs have been established to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.
There are 1,225 KVs, which follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus, currently catering to the educational needs of 12,92,767 students across India.
