Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Collect 48 Metric Ton Litter On Plogging Run

Kendriya Vidyalaya students collected 48 MEtric ton of litter on Plogging Run

In an astounding feat, students from Kendriya Vidyalaya contributed to collecting 48 Metric Ton of litter yesterday. On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, students, teachers and parents of Kendriya Vidyalayas located all over the country came together to participate in Fit India Plogging Run.

A data compiled at KVS headquarters from all the Kendriya Vidyalayas spread under 25 Regions reveals that 48 Metric Ton of litter was collected by the KV Students, Teachers and Parents on a single day. As on date there are a total number of 1225 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

As per the data shared by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, 475395 KV Students, 49118 KV Teachers and 113856 Parents walked an estimated distance of 2 KMs around their respective Vidyalayas and collected litter while doing Plogging. The data of litter collected by students was compiled online through Google form.

The unique concept of Plogging is about 'Picking up Litter while doing Jogging'. By participating in the event KVS has attempted largest Plogging event in on a single day by a single School Chain.

Commissioner, KVS Mr. Santosh Kumar Mall himself participated in the Plogging with the students of KV Gole Market in New Delhi. He attended the morning assembly and all faith prayer organized by the students. He congratulated the parents who were present with their wards to participate in the Plogging. Other senior officers of KVS (HQ) also visited different KVs in Delhi and motivated the students towards health and cleanliness.

