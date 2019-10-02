On Gandhi Jayanti, More Than 5 Lakh KV Students Plog Run

Gandhi Jayanti: KV Students Plog Run For 2.4 KM

On Gandhi Jayanti, more than 5 lakh students and 1.25 lakh parents participated in the plog run organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Students of more than 1,196 KV schools have participated in the plog run across all states of India. More than 45 thousand teachers also took part in the plogging.

Santosh Mall, KVS Commissioner tweeted about the plog run at the Gole Market KV.

Tributes to BAPU thru "PLOGGING - Picking Litter n Jogging" vth fellow parents , teachers n students of @GolemarketKv on d occasion of #Gandhijayanti2019

Sweating for Fitness was never so satisfying@KirenRijiju#MahatmaGandhi#GandhiAt150#FitIndiaMovement#FitIndiaPlogRunpic.twitter.com/nJa6r8UtpF — Santosh Kumar Mall (@SantoshKMall1) October 2, 2019

KVS Deputy Commissioner, also participated in the plog run with the students, staff and parents at KV Aliganj, Lucknow.

Apart from this, students of 581 South Delhi Municipality Schools will clean up the Delhi's southern part and members from 2,500 Resident Welfare Associations will clean up Delhi-NCR, according to a statement from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Plog run or plogging is 'picking up litter while jogging.' In his radio broadcast Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's perhaps first ''plogger'' Ripudaman Belvi who launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging. He said while plogging is in use in foreign countries, in India, Mr Belvi has promoted it in India to a great extent. Since September 5, Ripudaman is plogging around the country and will complete his plog on October 2, 2019 in Mumbai. He will also join the Fit India Plog Run in Delhi.

