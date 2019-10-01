KV Students To Do Plogging On Gandhi Jayanti, To Cover 2.4 Lakh KM Distance

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: The concept of plogging is about 'picking up plastic waste while doing jogging'.

Students, teachers and parents of all the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country will do 'Plogging' on the occasion of 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. KVs will attempt for largest plogging event in any part of the world on a single day by a single school Chain covering estimated distance of 2.4 lakh KMs by all participants, according to an official release from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The unique concept of plogging is about 'picking up plastic waste while doing jogging'.

Speaking on how the KVs are preparing for the event, Santosh Kumar Mall, Commissioner, KVS has said, "We have had a special parent teacher meet to explain the concept of plogging to parents. This has helped to motivate them to send their kids on October 2 for the Fit India Plog Run and many are enthused to join in themselves."

"To spread awareness about fitness and cleanliness more effectively, Kendriya Vidyalayas have also invited the Parents of Students to run along with their Children. So, KV Students, Parents and Teachers all are coming together to participate in this unique programme," the release said.

Students of more than 1,196 KV schools will be plogging across all states of India.

Apart from this, students of 581 South Delhi Municipality Schools will clean up the Delhi's southern part and members from 2,500 Resident Welfare Associations will clean up Delhi-NCR, according to a statement from Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call to the nation, asking every Indian citizen to combine fitness and cleanliness in their lives through plogging in his Mann Ki Baat address broadcast on September 29, 2019.

In his address the PM said, "The sports ministry is organizing the Fit India Plog Run on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bapu. This initiative starts from October 2 and all of us must ensure that we all jog for 2 kilometers and also pick up waste along the way. By doing this, not only will we take care of our own health, but the health of Mother Earth too."

Lauding the concept of plogging, PM spoke to plogger Ripu Daman Behlvi in his Radio broadcast of Mann Ki Baat, who introduced the concept to his running group in Delhi 5 years back, and then took it around the country. Since September 5, he is plogging around the country and will complete his plog on October 2, 2019 in Mumbai. Ripu Daman will also join the Fit India Plog Run in Delhi.

