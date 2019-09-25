Kiren Rijiju's Plogging Idea Meets 2 Goals - Health And Cleanliness

"Let us make the #FitIndiaMovement launched by PM a people's movement," Kiren Rijiju said

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday called for a 'plogging run' exercise on Mahatama Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, also the official launch date of prime minister's flagship cleanliness programme 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

Plogging is the exercise of collecting garbage while jogging.

"Please join Plogging Run on 2nd October Gandhi Jayanti. We can collect any litter on the route while jogging. The trash-collecting activity while jogging will make India more CLEAN & FIT," Mr Rijiju posted on Twitter along with a video.

"Let us make the #FitIndiaMovement launched by PM Narendra Modi ji a people's movement," he added.

Mr Rijiju's call for plogging seems to be an attempt to link the two events related to health and sanitation.

"Fit India plogging run programme will be organised on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. It will help maintain sanitation and fitness," Mr Rijiju said in a video.

"We have to make prime minister's fit India a people's movement, because India is fit when we are fit," the minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Fit India Movement" on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29 this year.

PM Modi encouraged the nation to make fitness a part of the daily routine, saying: "There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs."

And to take the stairs, you have to be fit, PM Modi had said, addressing a large gathering of ministers, schoolchildren, celebrities and others in Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

"Whether it is the boardroom or Bollywood, whoever is fit, the sky is the limit. If the body is fit, the mind is a hit," he had said.

