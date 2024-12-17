Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Flags Off 'Fit India' Cycling Movement In Delhi

Mansukh Mandaviya cycled from the Major Dhyan Chand National stadium to Raisina Hills and back.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday flagged off 'Fit India' cycling movement at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

Sports minister Mandaviya said that the movement has been launched with the aim of keeping the people of the country fit to build a developed nation.

Participating in the cycling ride from the stadium to Raisina Hills and back, Mr Mandaviya encouraged people to make cycling part of their lives.

"Modi Ji has started Fit India Movement'. The people of the country should remain fit and build a developed nation. With this aim we have decided to go cycling for one hour each week. Today, marking the beginning, the cycling event is being held at 1000 places across the country. We should make this a part of our life, should do cycling, stay healthy, and find the solution of the pollution through cycling," Mr Mandaviya said.

Along with the Sports minister, the national capital witnessed elite athletes, fitness influencers and political figures including BJP Lok Sabha MP Tejashvi Surya.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Surya said, "Today, taking forward the PM's vision of fit India, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has come up with a very interesting concept. I call upon all young people especially to take up some form of sports, some form of fitness activities which will give us a lot of mental clarity, will bring a lot of discipline in our lives and teach us very important life lessons of consistency, perseverance and discipline."

According to an official release, the cycling event is a key program of the Fit India movement, aiming to build a healthier and greener India with awareness towards improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, besides fostering a sense of community.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports conducted the event in direct collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat as well as SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), Khelo India centres (KICs) and district administrations.

The Fit India movement, launched PM Narendra Modi in 2019, is the fundamental program which chalks out the pathway to India becoming a sports superpower, the press release stated.

The movement focuses overall on the health aspect, sports aspect and also the promotion of indigenous games of the country, the release added.

