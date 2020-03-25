Coronavirus: Education Ministry Directs CBSE, NTA To Work On Revised Exam Schedule

CBSE Board 2020 dates: HRD directs CBSE, NIOS and NTA to work on revised exam schedule

The HRD ministry has directed various agencies functioning under its supervision to work on revised schedules of exams. This will apply to Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE (which conducts the Class 10, Class 12 annual exams and CTET teacher eligibility test), National Institute Open Schooling (which conducts Class 10 and Class 12 exams) and National Testing Agency or NTA (which is incharge of national level entrance and eligibility tests like NEET, JEE Main and UGC NET). Earlier, these agencies had postponed various examinations in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The ministry also asked all the autonomous bodies and National Council for Educational Research and Training or NCERT to draft alternate academic calendars.

Earlier, the CBSE had postponed its exams scheduled till March 31 due the coronavirus outbreak in the country and said further decision in regard to revised dates will be announced later after analysing the situation.

The HRD ministry had also asked the NTA to postponed the JEE Main dates which was scheduled for April.

"The HRD ministry has also directed that CBSE, NIOS and NTA should work on revised schedule of exams. Autonomous bodies and NCERT should draft alternate academic calendars," the HRD ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) has also said that in compliance of the order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, all offices of Ministry of HRD and its autonomous institutions and subordinate offices will remain closed for a period of 3 weeks.

However, all officers and staff will be working from home as per the said order, the ministry statement said.

"Bureau heads & Division heads will ensure that all financial matters relating to releases, particularly salaries and pensions are cleared," the statement said.

