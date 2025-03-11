JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Schedule Out, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2, 2025. The exam for the Session 2 will be held on April 2,3,4,7, 8 and 9.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 2025. The examination on these days will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am-12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

One exam of Paper 1 BE/ BTech will also be held on April 8, 2025 in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (B Planning) and Paper 2A and 2B (B Arch and B Planning both) will be held on April 9, 2025 from 9 am to 12:30 pm.



Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website for complete details of the exam.

JEE Main 2025: Exam Pattern

JEE Main consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For B.E./B.Tech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognized institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions

Paper 2: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories:

Paper 2A: B.Arch

Paper 2B: B.Planning

Mode Of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions in CBT mode

Language Options

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu, ensuring inclusivity under the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates must carefully select their language preference during registration, as changes will not be allowed later.

Marking Scheme And Question Pattern

Paper 1: Covers Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Section A includes MCQs, while Section B has numerical value-based questions. Negative marking applies to both sections.

Paper 2A and 2B: Combination of MCQs, numerical value questions, and drawing-based or planning-based questions.

Duration

Paper 1 and individual Paper 2 tests: 3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates).

Combined Paper 2A and 2B: 3 hours 30 minutes (4 hours 10 minutes for PwD candidates).

Benefits Of Two Sessions

Opportunity to improve scores in the second session.

Allows candidates to identify and address mistakes made during the first session.

Reduces the pressure of losing an academic year in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The best score from the two sessions will be considered for ranking.

Syllabus And Results

The detailed syllabus is available on the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. After each session, results will be published, with candidates' performance in either session contributing to their final rank.

