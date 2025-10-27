JEE (Main) 2026 To Be Held In Two Sessions; Check Dates

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2026 will be conducted in two sessions in January and April, said the National Testing Agency (NTA), adding that candidates can fill online applications for session 1 by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and the exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. NTA is also working to increase the number of cities for a wider approach to ease engineering students.

According to the exam body, online application for session 1 is live on their official website, and exams will take place between January 21 and 30 next year. Session 2 is scheduled for April 2026, and the online application form will go live in the last week of January. The exam will take place from April 1 to 10, 2026.

"In order to facilitate active participation of a large number of candidates in JEE (Main) 2026, NTA is working towards increasing the number of cities for a wider approach and ease of engineering aspirants. Furthermore, special attention is being given to address the requirements and needs of PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in the examination." said NTA in a statement adding "The primary objective of issuing this advisory was to support lakhs of aspirants across the country by encouraging timely and accurate updates."

NTA will be obtaining name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and address from UIDAI through Aadhaar authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since father/mother/guardian's name etc is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill in such details separately in the online application form.

If there is any mismatch in the Aadhaar card and the 10th educational certificate/marksheet of any candidate, an option will be given by NTA to overcome this issue during the online application stage.