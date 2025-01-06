JEE Main 2025 Begins On January 22: All You Need To Know

JEE Main 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, a critical gateway for undergraduate engineering and architecture admissions, will be conducted in two sessions: January and April 2025. This two-session format allows candidates multiple opportunities to improve their performance, reducing the likelihood of taking a gap year.

Here's all you need to know about JEE Main 2025:

Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories: Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning).

Mode of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline).

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode.

Language Options

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu, ensuring inclusivity under the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates must carefully select their language preference during registration, as changes will not be allowed later.

Session Schedule

Session 1: January 22-31, 2025

Session 2: April 1-8, 2025

The schedule avoids overlaps with state/UT board exams to provide flexibility for candidates.

Marking Scheme And Question Pattern

Paper 1: Covers Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Section A includes MCQs, while Section B has numerical value-based questions. Negative marking applies to both sections.

Paper 2A and 2B: Combination of MCQs, numerical value questions, and drawing-based or planning-based questions.

Duration

Paper 1 and individual Paper 2 tests: 3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates).

Combined Paper 2A and 2B: 3 hours 30 minutes (4 hours 10 minutes for PwD candidates).

Benefits Of Two Sessions

Opportunity to improve scores in the second session.

Allows candidates to identify and address mistakes made during the first session.

Reduces the pressure of losing an academic year in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The best score from the two sessions will be considered for ranking.

Syllabus And Results

The detailed syllabus is available on the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. After each session, results will be published, with candidates' performance in either session contributing to their final rank.

Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly and use the two-session format to maximize their chances of success.