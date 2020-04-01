CBSE To Resume Class 10, 12 Board Exams Only For Main Subjects

This year, CBSE board exams have been postponed twice.

The Education Ministry has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to resume the board exam only for the main subjects. For the remaining subjects the Board will not hold exams, said an official statement. The main subjects would include only which are required for promotion and maybe crucial for admission in higher education institutions, said the ministry.

This year, CBSE board exams have been postponed twice. The first time it was due to the riot that happened in the North East part of Delhi in February and the second time it's for the COVID-19 outbreak.

In schools situated in North East Delhi class 12 exams will be held for English Elective - N, 2. English Elective -C, English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy and Chemistry. In rest of the country the class 12 exams will be held for Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

Class 10 board exam in schools, except those situated in North East Delhi will not be held further. In North East Delhi schools the class 10 exams will be held for Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Comm, English Lng & Lit, Science and Social Science subjects.

No More Exams For CBSE Schools Situated Outside

On schools located abroad, the Board has said it has decided to not hold any more exams for them. "There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown and/or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries," the Board has said.

"Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India," it added.

On March 18, the Board had decided to postponed the exams following the orders of the Education Ministry. It was then said by the Ministry that the new exam dates will be announced after March 31 after the situation improves in the country.

A week later later the Ministry gave an update that it has directed the Board to fix new dates and plan a revised schedule.

Today the decision has been taken to shorten the board exam schedule in order to expedite the exam completion process.

