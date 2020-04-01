CBSE Introduces 'Applied Mathematics' For Class 11. All You Need To Know

CBSE has introduced a new mathematics subject for class 11 students from this year

CBSE, today, announced that it is introducing a new academic elective for senior secondary or 10+2 students. 'Applied Mathematics' will be available to all class 11 students who do not wish to take up mathematics after class 12 or do not wish to pursue a career in any of the physical sciences.

It is only natural for students to feel both curious and confused by this new addition. Here are some important questions answered about this new offering by CBSE.

What is 'Applied Mathematics' ?

'Applied Mathematics' is a new academic elective which will be offered to class 11 students this year. The new subject will be taught by connecting concepts to their application in various fields. It will help students in developing skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, logical reasoning, and mathematical thinking.

As part of 'Applied Mathematics' curriculum, real world problems would be modeled into mathematical expressions using numerical, algebraic, and graphical representation.

Who can opt for 'Applied Mathematics'?

Class 11 students from this academic year (2020-21) can opt for 'Applied Mathematics' paper as an academic elective.

As per CBSE's circular, "Students who want to opt for higher studies in Mathematics at the University level as an Elective or want to take admission in Mathematics Honours course or Engineering course may take Mathematics (041). The Applied Mathematics (241) course is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of Mathematics that are required to be successful in different fields of their future career. Therefore this course may be selected by students keeping this aspect in mind.

How is 'Academic Mathematics' different from 'Mathematics'?

The Academic Mathematics (041) subject will be practical in nature and students will learn practical application of Mathematics in different disciplines.

Students who have passed in either Basic Mathematics (241) or Standard Mathematics (041) at class 10 level, can opt for 'Applied Mathematics' in class 11. However, students who have taken Basic Mathematics in class 10 are not eligible for Mathematics (041) in class 11.

Students should, however, make the choice taking into consideration the scope of this subject in getting admission at University level.

Is it similar to the 'Applied Mathematics' which is offered as a Skill Subject?

It is not. CBSE has made several value additions to develop substantial mathematical skills and methods needed in other subject areas. The 'Applied Mathematics' paper which was being offered as a Skill Subject will be discontinued from this year. Students who have opted for 'Applied Mathematics' skill subject in class 11 last year will be offered 'Applied Mathematics' academic elective in class 12.

